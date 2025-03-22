Yash is set to unleash a cinematic tornado with his much-anticipated action entertainer, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, locking a special date for its grand release date

In Pic: Yash

Yash’s Toxic to take the Sikandar route! Just like how Salman Khan has locked March 30, 2025, for the release of his film considering Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid al-Fitr, the makers of Toxic have followed the same approach, but not this year. Yash’s Toxic will release in 2026. Yash is set to unleash a cinematic tornado with his much-anticipated action entertainer, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, locking March 19, 2026, as its grand release date.

Toxic to release in 2026

With Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri ushering in the new year on March 19, followed by Eid al-Fitr celebrations on March 20/21, Toxic is perfectly positioned to dominate a massive four-day extended weekend across India.

Marking the date announcement, a jaw-dropping poster for Rocking Star Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been unveiled. The action-packed image showcases Yash rousing from the flames, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. A shadowy silhouette shrouded in smoke adds an air of mystery, hinting at the intrigue that lies within this gritty, stylized universe.

Helming this ambitious venture is internationally acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, a visionary director known for her emotionally resonant, award-winning cinema. Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Toxic to be shot in English and Kannada

Rocking Star Yash’s "Toxic," written and directed by the internationally acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, is poised to redefine cross-cultural storytelling. Shot in both English and Kannada, the film aims for global resonance. Kannada captures the nuances for Indian audiences, while English ensures accessibility worldwide, reflecting the filmmakers' commitment to authenticity and diverse reach.

"Our vision for 'Toxic' was to craft a narrative that resonates authentically with audiences both in India and globally," says director Geetu Mohandas. "We've strived to capture the nuances of the story in both Kannada and English, ensuring an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. 'Toxic' explores a collaboration of artistic vision and precision of commercial storytelling. It's a journey that transcends borders, languages, and cultural confines, designed to connect with hearts and minds worldwide."