Jennifer Winget, who began her career as a child artist in the 1995 film “Akele Hum Akele Tum,” made her television debut in 2002 with the popular show “Shaka Laka Boom Boom”

Jennifer Winget. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jennifer Winget owns up making fashion and makeup mistakes early in her career x 00:00

In a candid revelation, actress Jennifer Winget admitted to making several fashion and makeup mistakes early in her career.

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, she shared how her evolving sense of style has shaped her today, offering a glimpse into the challenges and lessons learned as she grew into a fashion icon. Jennifer told IANS, “I didn't have a fashion style; I didn't really have that much style, but I think over a period of years, you know, you watch and you learn and you grow, and I think now I'm more into sustainable chic, and I try to keep it as minimalistic as possible.”

When asked about her biggest fashion regrets, the 'Dill Mill Gayye' actress, who was at the Magnum lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week, responded candidly, saying, "So many, so many of them. Especially early in my career, I had no idea what I was doing with my makeup or with my clothes. I was just kind of... but that's how you learn, right?" Although she couldn't pinpoint any specific outfit she regretted, Winget acknowledged that her early days in the industry were filled with trial and error. "I don’t remember any one particular outfit, but man, I’ve made mistakes," she shared with a laugh, adding that those mistakes were part of the learning process.

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress went on to add, “When I'm playing a character, it's the character's outfit, not Jennifer's outfit. If I'm playing a lawyer, I have to dress accordingly, but I don't dress like that in real life. Although, you know, there are some; sometimes there are similarities, but mostly they're very different from each other.”

Winget rose to fame through her memorable roles in hit shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” “Sangam,” “Dill Mill Gayye,” “Beyhadh,” and “Bepannah.”

