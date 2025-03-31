The 'Dill Mill Gayye' actress also disclosed that when it comes to fashion, her on screen persona has no effect on her personal choices

Jennifer Winget. Pic/AFP

Jennifer Winget reveals her go-to red carpet look

Celebrated television actress Jennifer Winget revealed her go-to red carpet look.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the diva shared, "Well, it depends - what kind of event it is- if there is a theme? So, it just kind of depends on what the theme is, what the event is, and what my mood is."

Jennifer who was at the Magnum lounge at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week also talked about her biggest fashion mistakes. She shared, “So many of them. Especially early in my career, I had no idea what I was doing with my make-up, with my clothes. I was just kind of, but that's how you learn, right? I don't remember any one particular outfit, but man, I've made mistakes.”

When questioned "How would you describe your fashion style from before to now?" Jennifer replied, “I didn't really have that much style, but I think over a period of years, you know, you watch and you learn and you grow, and I think now I'm more into sustainable chic, and I try to keep it as minimalistic as possible."

The 'Dill Mill Gayye' actress also disclosed that when it comes to fashion, her on screen persona has no effect on her personal choices.

“When I'm playing a character, it's the character's outfit, not Jennifer's outfit. If I'm playing a lawyer, I have to dress accordingly, but I don't dress like that in real life. Although, you know, there are some, sometimes there are similarities, but mostly they're very different from each other", Jennifer stated.

When asked how she impresses the person she’s going on a date with, Jennifer told IANS, “By having a very interesting conversation.”

During her tenure as an actress, Jennifer has delivered some powerful performances in popular serials such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay, 'Sangam', 'Saraswatichandra', 'Beyhadh', 'Bepannah', and 'Dill Mill Gayye', to name just a few.

