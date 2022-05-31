Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani launch new poster of 'Nikamma' on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

'Nikamma' has been directed by Sabbir Khan, who has earlier directed films like 'Kambakkht Ishq', Tiger Shroff's debut vehicle 'Heropanti', and 'Baaghi'. It brings Shilpa Shetty back on the silver screen after 14 long years after she was last seen in the 2007 film 'Apne'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with Abhimanyu Dassani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Abhimanyu Dassani, who will be soon seen sharing the equation of 'bhabhi' and 'devar' in the upcoming film 'Nikamma', recently launched a new poster of the film on the sets of reality dance show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

