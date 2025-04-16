Actor Aamir Ali recalled an unpleasant incident that he experienced on a train at the age of 14. He revealed he was sexually assaulted and later robbed in two different incidents

Actor Aamir Ali recently recalled why he stopped travelling by train. He revealed an unpleasant incident that completely shook him and led to his decision to never travel by train. He revealed that he was sexually harassed in a moving train when he was all of 14.

Aamir Ali recalls getting sexually harassed

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Aamir Ali recalled the incident that traumatised him. Aamir said, “When you are young and the first time I travelled in a train… The reason I stopped travelling in trains because I was being touched. I was 14. Then I started holding my bag closer to my backside near my b**. Then one day, someone stole books from my bag, and I was like ‘Who steals books?’ And I decided I won’t travel in a train”.

The actor narrated this incident when he was asked about his gay friends. He confessed that he initially had some "reservations' because of his experience as a teenager. However, he said that when some of his friends came out to him about their sexual orientation, he realised he should not be so judgmental because of his past experience.

He shared, “Then, I had a couple of friends who came out in the open and said that they have feelings for a man, and I know them so well. They are like my brothers. I can sleep with them on the same bed. And when they came out, then I felt like that just because of a couple of experiences, I can’t judge the whole world. When you mature, you understand, your thoughts change".

Aamir Ali's personal life

The actor who was last seen in the JiioCinema show Doctor recently confirmed his relationship wth Ankita Kukreti. Aamir told ETimes, "Everybody deserves love. Of course, someone had to move on before anything happened, and someone is moving on now. I'm in a happy space as I get to know her closely and nicely. It feels different. It feels good. And I'm enjoying this place. I always tell her one thing: Thank you for making me realise I still have a heart. It just started now, almost five months. It's just the beginning of something.”

He added, “I started thinking, ‘I don't think I'm capable enough (to love) any more’. And then this happened. It all happened in a week’s time. I was like - Why am I behaving like this? Why am I being a little more emotional than normal? Then I realised I like this girl.”

The actor was earlier married to Sanjeeda Shaikh and tied the knot in 2012 after years of dating. They got divorced in 2021.