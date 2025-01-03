In an interview, Sanjeeda spoke about her idea of romance. While talking about how beautiful it is to feel love, she shared, "I hope everyone gets to experience it."

Sanjeeda Shaikh

It was over three years ago when Sanjeeda Shaikh parted ways with then-husband Aamir Ali. Now, three years after them calling it quits, Sanjeeda has opened up and shared that she is not averse to the idea of finding love, but for her, it is about finding a partner who can calm your soul. In an interview, Sanjeeda spoke about her idea of romance. While talking about how beautiful it is to feel love, she shared, "I hope everyone gets to experience it."

Sanjeeda Shaikh on finding love

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Sanjeeda stated, "I personally believe that it’s not difficult to find love even today. I think love is a beautiful feeling. The idea is to find a partner who can calm your soul. You should be able to find solace in him. It’s beautiful to feel that and have that in your life. I hope everyone gets to experience it."

Sanjeeda feels ‘good phases teach you to be in the moment, but bad phases teach you to bounce back harder.'

“Sabki zindagi mein kuch na kuch hota hai (Everyone has something going on in their life). I don’t like people who sit and keep cribbing about their life. I think we’re fortunate to even be living in this world. It’s a blessing. I’m very happy with the choices and the decisions that I’ve made for myself because they’ve defined me. I don’t want people to do it for me because I’ve given a definition to myself and I’m really proud of it," she further continued.

About Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali

Sanjeeda Shaikh got married to Aamir Ali in 2012 after years of courtship, but it was in 2020 when reports claimed that the two were living separately, and while these reports were swirling, it came to light that the pair had a four-month-old surrogate baby. Finally, in 2021, the two decided to part ways, and after nine years of marriage, they divorced.

Earlier, reports claimed that Sanjeeda is dating Harshvardhan Rane. These reports emerged when their social media posts suggested they were holidaying in the Gir forests around the same time. Sanjeeda was most recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bajaar. The series also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Aamir Ali was seen in the thriller series Doctors.