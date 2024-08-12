Shraddha Kapoor asked Zakir Khan if she should buy her own house or stay with her parents, to which the stand-up comedian replied with emotional lines

In Pic: Zakir Khan and Shraddha Kapoor (screengrab from Zakir Khan's post)

Zakir Khan has ventured into TV with his show 'Apka Apna Zakir'. The first episode of the show premiered on August 10, where Zakir welcomed 'Stree 2' stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. During the episode, Zakir was seen talking about "ghar" (home). In the video, Shraddha asked Zakir if she should buy her own house or stay with her parents, to which the stand-up comedian replied with emotional lines.

Zakir Khan, who left his house very early in life to help his family, has mentioned multiple times that leaving home is not an easy task. When Shraddha asked him if she should move to her own place, Zakir said, "Kuch toh hai jo ghar ka aangan de nahi pata, yoo hi safar mein nahi hota koi." He further explained, "Most people leave their house out of compulsion, and whenever I look at people who stayed back, I realize that I haven't earned anything in comparison to them."

He continued by saying, "Woh sab jeet gaye jinhone ghar nahi choda." An emotional Zakir then told Shraddha, "You are very lucky that you didn't have to leave your parents' house." In his classic style, he lightened the atmosphere by saying, "Aapko unke saath hi rehna chahiye, jab tak dhakka hi na de de" (You should stay with them until they push you out of the house). 'Aapka Apna Zakir' premieres on every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m. only on Sony Entertainment Television!

'About 'Stree 2

There is a new evil in Chanderi that kidnaps young women from the village. The villagers turn to Rajkummar to save them, just as he did earlier. Shraddha Kapoor returns to help the gang rid the village of the new evil.

About Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan, born in Indore, rose to prominence by winning 'Comedy Central.' He has also been a part of a news comedy show, 'On Air with AIB.' However, his claim to fame was the viral 'AIB Diwas' video. He has released four hour-length stand-up specials: 'Haq Se Single,' 'Kaksha Gyarvi,' 'Tathastu,' and 'Mannpasand' on Prime Video.