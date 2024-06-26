Aasif Sheikh's improvised jokes on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' sets became fan favourites

Aasif, who plays Vibhuti Mishra in the popular show, shared his personal experience of unscripted moments on sets that led to the creation of iconic lines

Ahead of International Joke Day (July 1), actor Aasif Sheikh has revealed how while working on the sets of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', he often improvised jokes that ended up in the script and became a hit with the fans.

Aasif, who plays Vibhuti Mishra in the popular show, shared his personal experience of unscripted moments on sets that led to the creation of iconic lines.

"While working on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', I often improvised jokes that ended up in the script and became fan favourites. One memorable line that became popular is 'I am sarry, bhabiji'. I accidentally hit my co-star Soumya Tandon's leg during a scene one day. I kept apologising, and our director liked it so much that he included it in the next scene," he said.

"This unscripted moment became one of my most famous lines, and seeing how fans now mimic it is amazing. It's a great reminder of how spontaneous comedy can connect with the audience. This experience taught me that humour and authenticity could have a big impact and create lasting connections with viewers, all thanks to the collaborative nature of TV production," added Aasif.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10:30 on &TV.

