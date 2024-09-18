Abdu Rozik and Amira were to tie the knot on July 7, however, the wedding was postponed with the Tajikistani musician prioritising a boxing match for his financial security

Abdu Rozik Pic/Instagram

Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with Amira 5 months after engagement due to 'cultural differences

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and renowned social media influencer, Abdu Rozik called off his wedding with fiancee Amira citing “cultural differences.” The Tajikistani musician, known for his vibrant online presence, got engaged on April 24, 2024. The ceremony, held in Sharjah, UAE, was an intimate affair. Abdu and Amira were to tie the knot on July 7, however, the wedding was postponed with Abdu prioritising a boxing match for his financial security.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with Amira

Abdu told Hindustan Times, “I am sad to announce that I have cancelled my wedding. This is due to some cultural differences that became apparent as our journey progressed. As you all know I am classed as a person of determination and this has its own challenges in everyday life and requires an extremely strong and mentally equipped partner who is able you cope with that.”

He added, “I am forever grateful for my health and because I am the way I am you all know me and I became so prominent so I never feel sad about being me. The relations I have made and friendships I will cherish forever. In future I hope to find love again and hope for all your well wishes.”

Abdu Rozik’s journey to stardom

For the uninitiated, it hasn't been a cakewalk for the global social media sensation. He was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped.

According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education.

After facing bullying back at home Abdu started to hum his tunes and write his lyrics. He was singing in the street bazaars of Tajikistan to provide for his family until the age of 17 when he was spotted and sponsored by Yasmine Safia who hails from the royal family of UAE, who then invested to harness and hone his skills and allowed him to travel all over the world.

Over the past couple of years, he has performed with some of the most reputed artists including A.R. Rahman, Redone, French Montana and Will I AM. Abdu's initial tryst with fame was during his public spat at a boxing press conference in Moscow with his opponent that amassed over 400 million views worldwide.

Abdu Rozik was also seen alongside Salman Khan in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.