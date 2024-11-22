Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in today's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar to promote their recent film 'I Want To Talk'

This Friday, Amitabh Bachchan hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ on Sony Entertainment Television will see the cast of ‘I Want to Talk’ with Abhishek Bachchan, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, and author Arjun Sen gracing the hot seat and engage in many light-hearted and inspirational conversations. During a segment called ‘Who’s the Better Bachchan,’ Shoojit asks, "Who drives the car better?"

Abhishek Bachchan reveals father Amitabh's road rage

Amitabh Bachchan raises his hand, but Abhishek quickly says, “Pa please, you are not the driving types. You taught me how to drive, but I’m a better driver.” He then turns to the audience and says, “He is less of a driver and more of a traffic warden! He drives less and spends more time stopping others! If someone parks where it’s not allowed, he’ll shout and say, ‘Move, this is the no parking spot!’ If someone comes from the wrong way, he takes a photo of them to send to the traffic police and the person breaking the traffic rules might even think, ‘Oh, Amitabh Bachchan is taking a selfie with me!’ He gets so angry; he should’ve been a traffic commissioner instead!”

Amitabh Bachchan chimes in adding, "Now, if someone is driving incorrectly, what do you say? People are cramming four or five people into one vehicle, driving the wrong way. They should simply follow the rules."

This engaging segment was a delight for everyone to witness. This special episode of the father-son duo on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ will broadcast this Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

About Abhishek Bachchan's film 'I Want To Talk'

When the trailer of Abhishek's upcoming film, 'I Want to Talk' was launched, it was successful in intriguing the viewers and stirring up a conversation. The film also has a deeper personal meaning for the director Shoojit as Abhishek revealed that it is based on the real-life story of one of his dear friends. The film was released in theatres today.

Abhishek has had a fair share of ups and downs at the box office with only two films released theatrically in the past six years- 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Ghoomer'. However, the actor has appeared in a lot of OTT projects like, 'Ludo', 'Bob Biswas', 'The Big Bull', 'Dasvi' and 'Breathe Into the Shadows'. The actor will next be seen in an Amazon Prime Video original 'Be Happy', Anurag Basu's 'Gulab Jamun', 'Housefull 5', and in the highly anticipated 'Dhoom' franchise where he will reprise his role.