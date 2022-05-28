Roadies – Journey in South Africa: Action, adventure, love, and fights are at an all-time high

Last week, viewers witnessed enemies-turned-friends Baseer Ali and Kevin Almasifar’s newfangled bond go awry, turning the game on its head

The adventurous multi-city expedition of ‘MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa’ is witnessing shocking new developments unfold each week as the show nears its ultimate showdown with Buddy Pairs being at the helm of all affairs. Last week, viewers witnessed enemies-turned-friends Baseer Ali and Kevin Almasifar’s newfangled bond go awry, turning the game on its head! The episode also saw Kevin’s Buddy Pair Soundous admit being enamoured with Baseer in a jaw-dropping revelation to Arushi, which left everyone stunned, while Sapna and Angad lost the last survival task to Nandini and Yukti, leading to their elimination, yet again! Read on to find out what this week has in store for fans on ‘MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa’:

1. Arushi Dutta gives Soundous and Baseer’s newfound romance a “green signal!”

After confessing her feelings for Baseer Ali to Arushi Dutta, Soundous Moufakir discovered that Arushi has been in love with Baseer for almost two years. As a result, Soundous decided to talk it out with Arushi for ruling out the possibility of a love triangle. During their conversation, Arushi boasted about her long-time friendship with Baseer and revealed that he has dated numerous girls over the years. She also cleared the air about her feelings for him and told Soundous that her focus was on the game, giving a “green signal” to her and Baseer’s brewing romance.

