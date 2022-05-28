Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Roadies – Journey in South Africa: Action, adventure, love, and fights are at an all-time high

Roadies – Journey in South Africa: Action, adventure, love, and fights are at an all-time high

Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Last week, viewers witnessed enemies-turned-friends Baseer Ali and Kevin Almasifar’s newfangled bond go awry, turning the game on its head

Roadies – Journey in South Africa: Action, adventure, love, and fights are at an all-time high

Picture courtesy/PR


The adventurous multi-city expedition of ‘MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa’ is witnessing shocking new developments unfold each week as the show nears its ultimate showdown with Buddy Pairs being at the helm of all affairs. Last week, viewers witnessed enemies-turned-friends Baseer Ali and Kevin Almasifar’s newfangled bond go awry, turning the game on its head! The episode also saw Kevin’s Buddy Pair Soundous admit being enamoured with Baseer in a jaw-dropping revelation to Arushi, which left everyone stunned, while Sapna and Angad lost the last survival task to Nandini and Yukti, leading to their elimination, yet again! Read on to find out what this week has in store for fans on ‘MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa’:

1.    Arushi Dutta gives Soundous and Baseer’s newfound romance a “green signal!”




After confessing her feelings for Baseer Ali to Arushi Dutta, Soundous Moufakir discovered that Arushi has been in love with Baseer for almost two years. As a result, Soundous decided to talk it out with Arushi for ruling out the possibility of a love triangle. During their conversation, Arushi boasted about her long-time friendship with Baseer and revealed that he has dated numerous girls over the years. She also cleared the air about her feelings for him and told Soundous that her focus was on the game, giving a “green signal” to her and Baseer’s brewing romance. 


Show full article

sonu sood mtv roadies television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK