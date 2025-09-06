Breaking News
Actor Ashish Kapoor undergoes a medical potency test in an alleged rape case, Delhi Police says 'reports will be crucial'

Updated on: 06 September,2025 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Delhi Police stated, "This report will be used as crucial evidence against him in the alleged rape case." The case has been filed with Delhi's Civil Lines police station

Actor Ashish Kapoor undergoes a medical potency test in an alleged rape case, Delhi Police says 'reports will be crucial'

Ashish Kapoor

Actor Ashish Kapoor undergoes a medical potency test in an alleged rape case, Delhi Police says 'reports will be crucial'
According to the Delhi Police, actor Ashish Kapoor has underwent a medical potency test after being booked on a rape allegation. According to news agency ANI, the exam was held on Friday at AIIMS.

The Delhi Police stated, "This report will be used as crucial evidence against him in the alleged rape case." The case has been filed with Delhi's Civil Lines police station. Ashish had been on the run from the police for three weeks. He was detained in Pune on August 10 for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman during a party at a residence in the Civil Lines area.

All about the case


It was reported by HT that the senior officer mentioned that the team has been seeking for him. He was initially tracked down in Goa, but when the squad arrived, he fled. He was subsequently traced to Pune, where he was discovered residing with a buddy and detained on Tuesday." The event was discovered in the early hours of August 11, when the woman complained to authorities that she had been sexually assaulted by four guys at a party.

The victim's statement

"In her complaint, she said that she was at home on Sunday when she received a call from her friend who invited her to a party at the house of an acquaintance in Civil Lines," according to the officer. In her complaint, she stated that after consuming alcohol, she became dizzy.

She claimed that the men led her to a restroom, gang-raped and physically attacked her while filming the event. The accused reportedly threatened to post the footage on social media if she reported the act to authorities. When they dropped her off outside her Punjabi Bagh home, she immediately alerted the police.

On August 11, a FIR was filed at the Civil Lines police station under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in response to her complaint.

Ashish has appeared in various television shows, including Saraswatichandra, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Apna Sa, and Bandini.

