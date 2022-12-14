Actress Kaveri Priyam all set to steal the show with her new show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’

‘KAVERI RETURNS AS AMRITA’ trends after the telecast of the first episode
Kaveri Priyam, who's one of the most versatile actresses of the television industry, is now all set to be seen in yet another new and exciting role in her upcoming show 'Dil Diyan Gallan: Dil Ki Baatien' which went on air recently. Wherein Kaveri Priyam is seen portraying the lead character in the show named, Amrita Brar opposite Paras Arora as Veer Malhotra wherein Kaveri plays the role of a NRI girl and is all set to make everyone fall in love with her and her character.
The 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na star's versatile acting skills go hand in hand and all her projects are a proof on record. From playing an Army doctor in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' to playing a NRI girl she can pull it off with ease. Her on screen Chemistry and her charm acts as a catalyst with anyone and everyone she acts with creating a great on screen chemistry. Last but not the least in the list of reasons has to be ‘The Kaveri Effect’. The effect which makes each and every project of hers a great success.
Soon after the first episode telecasted fans were in awe with Kaveri’s character already and started expressing their love on Twitter with the trend ‘KAVERI RETURNS AS AMRITA'. On the professional front, Kaveri made her debut with 'Naagin 2', followed by 'Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke' where she was critically acclaimed as Kuhu Rajvansh followed by Moanami Mahajan in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' which made her a sensation amongst the youth. The audience are now eager to see Amrita in the show 'Dil Diya Gallan'.
Speaking of the actress, one may recall that she had celebrated her birthday with the orphan kids in one of the NGOs in the outskirts of Mumbai. The actress shared a video about the same and penned down a heartfelt note wherein she said, “Things we take for granted everyday is a dream for someone who's struggling to live a basic life. I went with an intention to give but I came back after receiving so much back from these innocent lives! A birthday filled with love and so much joy. #gratitude”