Hailing from a town on the border of Assam and West Bengal, Adil Hussain grew up in a melting pot of culture—films, literature, dance, and music. His father introduced him to Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray’s works. So, when director Ananth Mahadevan offered him The Storyteller—inspired by Ray’s short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro—he knew he was going “to be part of something beautiful.” “I think any actor, especially the ones I admire, would definitely come on board for it. The Storyteller is such a beautiful [story]. It is an actual delight to embody a character written by Satyajit Ray and wonderfully brought [to screen] by Ananthji,” states the actor, who plays a Gujarati businessman suffering from insomnia.

He credits Mahadevan for his choice of actors—Revathy, Paresh Rawal, and Tannishtha Chatterjee—and the way he tells the story. “It’s a delight to work with him because he is a sucker for good and untold stories. I trusted him completely, and I was right. Recently, I shot another film with him called The Past Tense—that’s another brilliant and true story,” says the actor. Hussain acknowledges that while Mahadevan has not received his due recognition, this is true of many great filmmakers throughout history.

“Tapan Sinha is the finest filmmaker in India, with films like Ek Doctor Ki Maut [1990] and Safed Haathi [1978], and has made several phenomenal Bengali films. Yet, very few people know of him. Only the rasiks probably know of his legacy. Even Satyajit Ray was probably appreciated only when he won awards. Otherwise, who would have known about him, except for some people in Bengal? So, with Ananthji, I think it is a difficult path he has taken to tell these stories, and he has to face the consequences—just as I accept the consequences of being part of independent films. I take it with a lot of gratitude and delight,” adds Hussain.

When asked if it is a good time for independent cinema, the actor believes India is in the “initial phase of a good time.” “It can grow into a great banyan tree. It would be wonderful to see that happen in my lifetime. And I hope that actors—those who believe in the craft and the joy of acting rather than the gloss and the glitter—will have more space in the future,” he shares.