Kamal Haasan has announced that he will not be hosting season 8 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss Tamil'. The 'Kalki 2898 AD' actor also revealed the reason behind the same

Kamal Haasan

Ever since the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil seven years ago, superstar Kamal Haasan has been associated with the reality show. However, he will not be hosting the upcoming season owing to prior cinema commitments.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared an official statement regarding his non-participation in the upcoming season. "Dear Viewers, With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil," he wrote.

He continued, "I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India."

He also said, "Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together. Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success".

On the work front, he was last seen in the film 'Indian 2' where he reprised the role of Senapathy. The film is a sequel to Shankar's 1996 film 'Indian'. However, the sequel failed to recreate the magic of the first film. At the box office, it received a lukewarm response and the reviews were largely negative. The film will be released on Netflix in multiple languages from August 9.

The actor was recently also seen in Nag Aswin's sci-fi drama 'Kalki 2898 AD' as the Supreme Yaskin, the primary antagonist. The big-scale film also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among other interesting cameos.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil are yet to announce Kamal Haasan's replacement for the upcoming season.