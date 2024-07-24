Breaking News
Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Akanksha Puri on challenges of shooting in rain Managing hair makeup is difficult

Akanksha Puri on challenges of shooting in rain: Managing hair, makeup is difficult

Updated on: 24 July,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Talking about the preparation for the song, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' star said: "You don't have to work hard or prepare when you have romance in the rain... Rain itself sets the mood"

Akanksha Puri on challenges of shooting in rain: Managing hair, makeup is difficult

Akanksha Puri. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Akanksha Puri on challenges of shooting in rain: Managing hair, makeup is difficult
x
00:00

Actress Akanksha Puri, whose new monsoon romantic song 'Hum Tum Milte Hain' was released on Tuesday, shared the challenges of shooting in the rain.


The song features Akanksha alongside Laqshay Kapoor and showcases the enchanting voices of Payal Dev and Laqshay, with music composed by Aditya Dev and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.



Talking about the preparation for the song, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' star said: "You don't have to work hard or prepare when you have romance in the rain... Rain itself sets the mood."


Shooting in the rain presents unique challenges, including maintaining hair and makeup and working on wet floors.

Despite these hurdles, Akanksha expressed her love for rain songs, saying, "Yes, it's true, shooting in the rain is challenging. Managing hair and makeup, along with shooting on wet floors, is quite difficult. But the rain would have been incomplete if I had not shot a romantic song in the rain, and I am so happy I got a chance to work with Payal again. She is my favourite; her voice is magical."

"It was my first experience shooting with Laqshay, but I didn't feel like I met him for the first time. We connected immediately, and we had great chemistry. I loved shooting with him," she added.

Akanksha's previous monsoon-themed songs have also been hits, and she believes the combination of rain and romance resonates deeply with audiences.

Reflecting on the success of her rain songs, the actress said: "Coincidentally, my earlier rain song was for Payal. I somehow feel that rain and romance are my forte, and the audience will love this song as well. It is one of my steamiest romantic songs, and I am looking forward to a good response for this."

'Hum Tum Milte Hain' is available on Apni Dhun's YouTube channel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK