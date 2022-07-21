Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ali Asgar Tony Kakkar and others approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar and others approached for 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Updated on: 21 July,2022 09:32 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar to judge dance reality show

Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar and others approached for 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Tony Kakkar/Instagram


Popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is back after a gap of five years and it will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar. 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9' premiered on July 30, 2016. The series then was hosted by Manish Paul and judged by Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Ganesh Hegde and Farah Khan.

Now we hear, among the celebrities approached this season are Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, Sumit Vyas and B Praak. 

Buzz is Dheeraj Dhoopar has been locked in as the first contestant on the reality show.


madhuri dixit nora fatehi karan johar ali asgar tv show jhalak dikhhla jaa

