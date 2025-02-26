Aman Verma is making headlines after his wife Vandana Lalwani filed for divorce after 9 years of marriage. According to reports, the couple was unable to resolve their differences

Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani Pic/X

Television actor Aman Verma, who is known for hosting the show 'Khullja Sim Sim' is now making headlines after his wife Vandana Lalwani filed for divorce after 9 years of marriage. According to reports, the couple was unable to resolve their differences and therefore decided to pull the plug on their relationship.

Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani’s reason for divorce

A source close to the couple informed ETimes, “There have been issues between them for a while now. Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, things didn’t improve. They even planned to start a family, but their differences became too deep to reconcile. It was Vandana who decided to file for divorce.”

When Aman was reached out for a comment, he replied, “No comment. Anything I need to say will be communicated through my lawyer at the appropriate time.”

Aman met Vandana in 2014 during the shoot of Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath. They got engaged in 2015 and exchanged vows in 2016.

In an earlier interview with the same portal, Aman spoke of his wedding stating, “Marriage has changed me as a person. I am calmer and do not see any situation with the aggression that I used to before. Also, for me, marriage was a big step because I lived alone for many years and had decided that if I do get married, it will only be when I find the right person. It has been six years now and I have no complaints, I am enjoying life with Vandana.”

Aman Verma’s acting journey

Aman made his acting debut with 'Pachpan Khambe Laal Deewarein' in 1993, and later appeared in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', and 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan'. Aman also did several movies like 'Andaaz', 'Baghban', 'Tees Maar Khan', 'Baabul', 'Chicken Curry Law', and many more.

The actor, who was the target of a sting operation, had taken up 'Bigg Boss 9' as his comeback on the small screen. During his short stint in the house, Aman Verma maintained a low profile and was urged by host Salman Khan to come out of his shell.