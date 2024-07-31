Breaking News
Sweet (and strong) 16

Updated on: 01 August,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Following speculation that KBC ended with its 15th season, showrunner says Big B-hosted offering is back on popular demand

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

In the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 15 last December, a teary-eyed Amitabh Bachchan brought down the curtain on the season, saying, “For the last time, I am bidding you all goodbye from this show. Good night.” The megastar-host’s emotional farewell had sparked rumours that the game show had reached the end of the road. Now, there’s good news. The shoot of KBC 16 is underway, and it will start airing from August 12. 

