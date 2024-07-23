The makers announced the premiere date for the new season with the tagline, "Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal poochegi, jawaab toh dena hoga".

Amitabh Bachchan

The show's promo presents different scenarios where the individuals involved face resistance from their peers and a volley of questions that must be answered with conviction. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is India's most iconic television show. It is also responsible for reviving the career of Big B, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch.

During the late 1990s, Big B's production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation (AB Corp) had gone belly up, given its overly corporate approach in times when the industry followed a very traditional way of making movies.

In a bid to pay off the creditors, Big B took to the medium of television with 'KBC' in 2000. Suddenly, a megastar, who earlier was only accessible on the silver screen, reached millions of Indian households through television. With the strength of a new medium by his side, Big B not only booked the primetime of India for himself but also made a place in the heart of every Indian family.

The Indian audience gave an overwhelming response to Big B in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' which is based on the UK show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

Another of Bollywood's biggest icons, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season of the show after two successful seasons hosted by Amitabh Bachchan but the former couldn't repeat the magic of Big B despite his unparalleled charm.

Big B made a return to the show with its fourth season and has been hosting it since 2010.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season is set to premiere on August 12 on Sony Entertainment Television.

