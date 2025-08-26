Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan talks about how time spent on Kaun Banega Crorepati floor was special for him

Amitabh Bachchan talks about how time spent on Kaun Banega Crorepati floor was special for him

Updated on: 26 August,2025 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared pictures greeting his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, and wrote: “And the everlasting affection from all those that come even in inclement weather is a boon that shall never be forgotten .. you are so I am.”

Amitabh Bachchan talks about how time spent on Kaun Banega Crorepati floor was special for him

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Amitabh Bachchan talks about how time spent on Kaun Banega Crorepati floor was special for him
x
00:00

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recalled  his busy schedule and the challenges of long shoots. However, he calls his time on the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” truly special and poetic.  

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recalled  his busy schedule and the challenges of long shoots. However, he calls his time on the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” truly special and poetic.  

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared pictures greeting his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, and wrote: “And the everlasting affection from all those that come even in inclement weather is a boon that shall never be forgotten .. you are so I am.”



The thespian also shared some pictures from the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and wrote: “And the work schedules continue .. early calls and early starts and at times an early finish .. but the traffic on the return journey makes the time saved as waived ..”


“However the time spent on the floor of KBC was special .. almost a poetic symposium of recitations and the understanding of each verse , both from the contestant and the one that presses the black squares now .. you are the ones that 'make the show' , is something that I repeat and live each day on the sets .. it is the truth.”

“I am so humbled by the affection and love .. may I continue to be worthy of such love,” he added.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” is the official Hindi adaptation of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.

On August 21, the icon had the “most honoured moment” in meeting India’s Women’s Ice Hockey Team on his quiz-based reality show and celebrated their bronze win at the Asian Games.

Big B took to his blog and wrote: “A revelation .. and honour .. and such a privilege ..Why .. ? Did any of you ever know that India had a Women's Ice Hockey Team .. and that at the recent Asian Games they won the Bronze ..”

“What a surprise and the most honoured moment to be with the entire team on KBC .. and to learn of their journey and the hardships they face and faced… But NEVER say NEVER to lady .. they shall prove you wrong .. No one believed this Team and they proved it ..” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK