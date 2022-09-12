Breaking News
Watch video! Amruta Khanvilkar: I froze and forgot my lines while shooting with Madhuri Dixit

Updated on: 12 September,2022 06:36 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Amruta is competing on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Watch video! Amruta Khanvilkar: I froze and forgot my lines while shooting with Madhuri Dixit

Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram


Amruta Khanvilkar, who is competing on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's' latest season, got into a candid conversation with mid-day.com.


Speaking about judge Madhuri Dixit she said, "Madhuri Dixit ma'am is the whole and sole reason for me to say yes to the show. I did a Marathi film 'Chandramukhi' and life has come back to a beautiful circle, I get to perform in front of the OG Chandramukhi. A lot of middle class Maharashtrian girls are actresses today because of her, I'm one of them. To perform in front of her has been my dream. Colors put my promo with her, I froze and forgot my lines while shooting with Madhuri Dixit."


madhuri dixit amruta khanvilkar jhalak dikhhla jaa colors tv

