Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Anupamaa actor Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly Its a blessing

'Anupamaa' actor Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'

Updated on: 11 June,2023 12:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actor Aman Maheshwari has made an appearance in popular show 'Anupamaa'. He spoke about working with Rupali Ganguly and Apara Mehta

'Anupamaa' actor Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'

Rupali Ganguly. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
'Anupamaa' actor Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'
x
00:00

Actor Aman Maheshwari has made an appearance in popular show 'Anupamaa'. He spoke about working with Rupali Ganguly and Apara Mehta.


Discussing his character, Aman said: "There is a new track in Anupama where my character's name is Nakul. I am sharing the screen with Rupali ma'am and Apara ma'am, where Apara ma'am is playing my Guru Ma. There is this Gurukul track where Anupama always wanted to dream of going to America and becoming a classical dancer."


"I am the favourite student of Guru Ma and she is a legend. I am playing the main person who has always been there with Guru Ma."


He also added: "I introduce Anupama to Guru Ma so that we can take her to America and include her in our USA group. I start getting jealous as Anupama started giving the impression to Guru Ma that she is very good and she is dancing better than me.

Sharing his views on working with Rupali Ganguly, Aman said: "Rupali ma'am is a phenomenal actor, how many transitions she has given playing her character, the expressions are like a switch off and on for her and she is very welcoming. It's a blessing to share a screen with her."

"She knows her work and she also knows how to enjoy her life. She is an animal-loving person, she loves dogs just like me."

He expresses how overwhelmed he is working with Rupali and Apara: "I feel blessed to work with the best Bahu which is Rupali ma'am and the best Saas Apara ma'am. I posted a picture as well with both of them and Rupali mam added to her story writing The Gurukul Trio. It is one of the life moments that I get to share a screen with amazing people."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update indian television entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK