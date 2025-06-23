Following the massive fire on the sets of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, the producer, Rajan Shahi, has issued a statement confirming the incident. The statement mentioned that the team is currently determining the exact cause

Earlier this morning, it was reported that a massive fire broke out on the sets of the popular TV show Anupamaa. The fire reportedly broke out on the sets early this morning. The officials confirmed no one was harmed during the incident. And now the producer, Rajan Shahi, has issued an official statement on the incident on the sets of Rupali Ganguly's show.

In the statement, Rajan Shahi clarified, "This is to inform everyone about an unfortunate incident that took place early this morning on the sets of Anupamaa. A fire broke out, but by God’s grace, there were no casualties."

Adding about what happened, Rajan Shahi noted, "There was no shoot on Sunday, and today’s call time was scheduled later in the day. At the time of the incident, no unit members were present on set—only the security personnel and set staff were there, who were all safe. No animals were harmed, and proper care was taken for their safety. The fire department and all concerned authorities are currently investigating the reason, especially since there was no shooting on the set and the main power lights were turned off. The exact cause of the fire is still being determined. It has also come to our notice that some gossip mongers are attempting to spread false news and misleading information. We sincerely request that everyone not believe in any rumours or unverified stories that may be circulating. Please wait for official and confirmed updates from our side."

"In this challenging time, the Teams of Shahi Productions, Directors Kut Production, and the entire cast and crew of Anupamaa stand together in unity.

We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the senior associations, industry peers, and well-wishers who have reached out to show their support and concern. Your faith and encouragement mean a lot to us. We are also deeply thankful to Star Plus for standing by us, and most importantly, to the Almighty for keeping everyone safe. Thank you for your understanding and continued support," the statement concluded.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call at 6.10 am about the blaze in a tent area of the TV show's set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in the Goregaon (East) area, civic officials said. The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, plastic, iron and decorative materials, cameras, costumes, lighting system and studio equipment in the 5,000 sq ft area of the 'Anupamaa' (serial) studio, a civic official said.

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site. The blaze was doused by 10.15 am, the official said. As per the fire brigade, the incident took place on the set of the Hindi serial 'Anupamaa', which stars Rupali Ganguly.

(With inputs from PTI)