Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly grooves to viral Dosai Idly song in latest reel

Updated on: 20 March,2025 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
With her infectious energy and playful moves, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly added her unique charm to the trending song Dosai Idly

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly grooves to viral Dosai Idly song in latest reel

Picture Courtesy/Rupali Ganguly's Instagram account

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly grooves to viral Dosai Idly song in latest reel
Television actress Rupali Ganguly is setting the internet on fire once again with her latest viral reel.


The ‘Anupamaa’ actress is back, grooving to the catchy "Dosai Idly" song, which has taken social media by storm. With her infectious energy and playful moves, Rupali added her unique charm to the trending song. On Wednesday, she shared a video of her where she showcases her cool moves while enacting and lip syncing to the popular viral song “Dosa Idli Sambhar Chutney Chutney” by Appu.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)


Sharing her video on Instagram, Rupali wrote in the caption, Reel life, real fun! Back again With my reel addicts Dosa + Idli + Chutney = South Indian Love! Which one is your favorite? #rupaliganguly #foodie #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #southindianfood.”

The hilarious clip features the actress holding a plate of dosa, joined by her team members, as they groove to the song at a restaurant. Interestingly, the peppy track was originally released in 2022 on Spotify. From dance recreations to cute videos, internet users are unable to stop grooving to the song.

A few days ago, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a funny video of herself grooving to the song "Dosai Idly." Alongside it, she wrote, “When in Chennai #chennaidiaries.”

Meanwhile, Rupali also shared a video showcasing the spacecraft's safe landing, with a team of professionals helping astronaut Sunita Williams as she stepped out of the spacecraft. Sharing the same on her Instagram stories, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress wrote, “Welcome back dearest @sunitawilliams.”

Earlier, on the occasion of Holi, Ganguly shared a heartwarming video highlighting her memorable moments with family. The clip captured the joyous celebration of the festival of colors with her husband and kids. She captioned the post, “Holi Memories 2025! Splashes of fun, flashes of memories!#holi2025.”

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the titular role in Star Plus' popular show “Anupamaa,” which has been ruling the TRP charts since its debut.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

