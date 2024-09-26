Archana Puran Singh birthday: Actress recalls first movie appearance in BR Chopra's film Nikaah, where she played a shop salesgirl

Archana Puran Singh made her official Bollywood debut with a film called Jalwa, opposite Naseeruddin Shah. But before that, she had made a tiny appearance in the 1982 film Nikaah. The film stars Raj Babbar, Deepak Parashar and Salma Agha and was produced and directed by BR Chopra. Archana happened to be on shoot, and she was asked by her friend Ravi Chopra to fill in as a sales girl.

When mid-day met the actress recently during an interview, we asked her if she remembers her first on-screen appearance. She needed a little help, but the promptly recalled the scene.

The actress, who turned 62 today, narrated, “BR Chopra, I used to call him uncle – I went to watch his shooting in Sea Rock. Ravi Chopra was a friend of mine. Ravi said, Archie will you do one scene? I was just 19-20 years old, I had just come from Dehradun. I didn’t know what to do. I was modelling those days. So I asked, what is this? I was excited that this was something to do with acting. So I played the role of a salesgirl in a shop, behind the counter. It’s been donkey’s years."

Archana Puran Singh talks about her bond with Kapil Sharma

Archana is back as the guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 on Netflix. The actress talked about her bond with show’s host Kapil Sharma, whom she has known for years. She explained that her banter with Kapil on the show is usually unscripted. “Sabse zyada panga Kapil leta hai, so sabse zyada daant usiko padhti hai. But he doesn’t cross a line. We have known each other for so long, that line doesn’t exist anymore. But he is never disrespectful, never makes anyone feel humiliated,” she said.

“He cracks so many jokes on Parmeet (Archana’s husband). People say, you are being paid and you are part of the show, but why should he crack a joke on Parmeet. I say, Parmeet and my kids enjoy his jokes and punches so much, and the audience also enjoys them. There is no disrespect, there is only mutual love and understanding,” she added.