Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Arijit Singh to pay special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on the show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'

Arijit Singh to pay special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on the show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'

Updated on: 02 June,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Talking about his influence of Lata Mangeshkar, Arijit said, "I was introduced to Lata Ji's songs at an early age by my mother and that is how the love and respect for Lata Ji were seeded in me."

Arijit Singh to pay special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on the show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'

Picture Courtesy: PR


Celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh is gearing up for a special performance to pay tribute to legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar on a television reality show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'.

Even though Arijit is recluse by nature, this is a very special act for him with a repertoire of Lata Ji's Bengali and Hindi songs in a never-seen-before performance.




Talking about his influence of Lata Mangeshkar, Arijit said, "I was introduced to Lata Ji's songs at an early age by my mother and that is how the love and respect for Lata Ji were seeded in me."


Show full article

lata mangeshkar arijit singh television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK