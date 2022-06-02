Arijit Singh to pay special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on the show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'

Talking about his influence of Lata Mangeshkar, Arijit said, "I was introduced to Lata Ji's songs at an early age by my mother and that is how the love and respect for Lata Ji were seeded in me."

Celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh is gearing up for a special performance to pay tribute to legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar on a television reality show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'.

Even though Arijit is recluse by nature, this is a very special act for him with a repertoire of Lata Ji's Bengali and Hindi songs in a never-seen-before performance.

Talking about his influence of Lata Mangeshkar, Arijit said, "I was introduced to Lata Ji's songs at an early age by my mother and that is how the love and respect for Lata Ji were seeded in me."

