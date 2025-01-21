Though Arjun Bijlani's mom hasn't fully recovered and will need external support, she has come home. This news has brought a double dose of happiness to Bijlani, who is celebrating his son's birthday today.

In Pic: Arjun Bijlani & his mom

Arjun Bijlani's mother gets discharged from hospital on actor's son Ayaan's birthday

Arjun Bijlani's mom was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with influenza B, but now we have learned happy news. On Arjun Bijlani's son Ayaan's birthday, his mom has been discharged from the hospital. Though she hasn't fully recovered and will need external support, she has come home. This news has brought a double dose of happiness to Bijlani, who is celebrating his son's birthday today.

Arjun Bijlani’s mother got discharged

Arjun Bijlani's team contacted us and informed us that his mom had been discharged from the hospital. The team shared, "Arjun's mom has been discharged today, but oxygen support will be needed for a week."

Arjun Bijlani celebrates son Ayaan’s birthday

While his mom has now reached home, Arjun is celebrating his son Ayaan's 10th birthday, and he took to social media and dropped a long heartfelt post for him. While sharing the inside pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my son, Ayaan. Today, you turn 10 years old, and as I reflect on this milestone, I am struck by how swiftly time has flown by. It feels like just yesterday that you were taking your first steps and uttering your first words. Now, you are no longer in single digits, and in what seems like no time at all, you will be navigating the exciting and challenging years of adolescence.

"Though words may fall short of encapsulating the depth of my emotions, I trust that you can feel the love and pride that fill my heart for you. Happy 10th birthday, Ayaan. May this year be filled with new adventures, learning, and countless cherished memories. And see, on your birthday, your dadda is also getting discharged from the hospital! My lucky charm!!" he added.

About Arjun’s mom

Arjun's mom was hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. She was later shifted to the ICU after her oxygen level dropped. When Arjun Bijlani was asked regarding his mother's condition, the actor was quoted saying, “My mom is in the ICU as her oxygen levels have dropped. I just want her to get better soon.” He even took to his official Instagram stories and dropped a video of his mother from the hospital. The video showed him holding his mother's hand during her road to recovery.