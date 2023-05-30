Breaking News
Arjun Bijlani seeks Bappa's blessings for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay...'

Updated on: 30 May,2023 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Arjun Bijlani and the show's producer, Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD, visited the temple. During an interaction with the media, Arjun said: "It is a ritual for me. Each time I start something new, I seek Bappa's blessings. And this time, my lucky charm (son) is with me"

Arjun Bijlani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor and show host Arjun Bijlani was seen seeking the blessings of Bappa at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Sunday as he prepares to play the male lead in the new Zee TV show, 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti'.


Arjun has prerviously been seen in 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Naagin', 'Left Right Left', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'.


Arjun Bijlani and the show's producer, Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD, visited the temple. During an interaction with the media, Arjun said: "It is a ritual for me. Each time I start something new, I seek Bappa's blessings. And this time, my lucky charm (son) is with me."


Later, Bijlani took to his social media profile and confirmed the show. He wrote, "Hey friends! Just wanted to update you all that I visited the Siddhivinayak temple yesterday to seek blessings for my new show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti', which begins shooting tomorrow in the holy city of Banaras!"

He concluded by saying: "As always, I need your love and blessings to make this project a success, so please keep me in your prayers! Thank you all for your support."

Bijlani has been busy with hosting gigs on TV. His last full-fledged fiction show was Colors TV's 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' in 2019.

