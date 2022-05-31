Arshi Khan on Sidhu Moose Wala's demise: No one can kill his voice, he will be celebrated with his music

The actress, who has acted in television shows like 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital' and Ishq Mein Marjawan, says she missed the opportunity to meet Sidhu

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

'Bigg Boss' fame Arshi Khan has urged the Indian government to provide security to talents in India, while mourning the death of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

She says: "I feel it's the duty of our government to help provide security to talents. It was not a personal loss but it was a loss for our country. I believe the government should do something about it and culprits must be punished. I have also worked in the Punjabi entertainment industry and looking at what happened in broad daylight is making me worried."

"As even at times I also perform and a huge question arises on our security. It may also mark and question how the general public are not secure in the state as it was a high profile case hence the country is coming across the news."

