Breaking News
Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route
Mumbai: CR issues warning after man films dangerous stunt on moving local train
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Mumbai: Three injured after five rooms of chawl collapse in Kurla
Mumbai: Customs seizes over 4.27 Kg marijuana at CSMIA
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > As IBD 4 judge Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms

As 'IBD 4' judge, Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms

Updated on: 14 July,2024 11:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The dancing diva of Bollywood, Karisma, revealed her reason for joining the show as a judge and the pointers she will keep in mind while assessing the contestants

As 'IBD 4' judge, Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms

Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
As 'IBD 4' judge, Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms
x
00:00

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who has taken on the role of judge on ‘India’s Best Dancer 4’, is thrilled to witness the evolution of dance styles and the boundless creativity of the contestants.


The dancing diva of Bollywood, Karisma, revealed her reason for joining the show as a judge and the pointers she will keep in mind while assessing the contestants.


Shedding light on her role as the ‘Entertainment Specialist’ on the show, Karisma said: “I have been a part of several dance reality shows over the years but always preferred being a part of special episodes where I get to have a good time. I always believed that being a full-time judge is a huge commitment; however, things changed with ‘India’s Best Dancer'.”


“In one of the previous episodes of the season, I appeared as a special judge, and what stayed with me is the show's energy and ethos. And this was one of the prime reasons I decided to be a part of the show as a judge,” shared Karisma.

The ‘Raja Hindustani’ actress is eager to witness the growth of young and talented dancers, as it reminds her of the time when she started her career and tried different dance forms.

“I’ve had a great journey with dance in my career, and it's something that I've always loved. I am really blown away with the kind of talent the show has to offer and hope the viewers shower their full support on our incredible talent,” commented Karisma.

What are your criteria as a judge?

Karisma said: “As a judge this season, I am thrilled to witness the evolution of dance styles and the boundless creativity of our contestants. This platform not only celebrates talent but also fosters a spirit of innovation and perseverance among participants.”

“I am eager to embark on this journey alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, where we aim to inspire, empower, and elevate each dancer’s performance to new heights,” she added.

‘India’s Best Dancer 4’ will start airing from July 13 on Sony.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karisma kapoor indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK