Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on directing Amitabh Bachchan for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati': It's always a mix of nervousness

Updated on: 23 July,2022 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While taking to her social media the director shared a story expressing her love and gratitude for directing Amitabh Bachchan for KBC 2022

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'/picture courtesy: PR


Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has been receiving immense love from the audience and critics as soon as she shared a snippet of her upcoming web series 'Faadu'. Now while leaping ahead in her directing spear, she will be seen directing Amitabh Bachchan for the upcoming season of KBC. 

While taking to her social media the director shared a story expressing her love and gratitude for directing Amitabh Bachchan for KBC 2022. "Thank you @whogaganarora❤ It's always a mix of nervousness, so much joy and love directing @amitabhbachchan sir 😁 #kbc2022"

Earlier the director shared a short glimpse of her upcoming web series, 'Faadu' which was showcased at an event, and went on to create a whole new buzz in the town for its intense poetic love story between two contrasting characters. 


Ashwiny is all set to give us 'Faadu' web series coming on SonyLIV while she is working on many more projects.

