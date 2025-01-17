Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Asmi Deo balances acting and studies with support from Jagriti co stars

Asmi Deo balances acting and studies with support from Jagriti co-stars

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Child actor Asmi Deo of Jagriti balances acting and studies effortlessly, with support from co-stars Titiksha Shrivastava and Yash Gera who help with her schoolwork.

Asmi Deo balances acting and studies with support from Jagriti co-stars

(From left) Titiksha Shrivastava, Asmi Deo, and Yash Gera

Listen to this article
Asmi Deo balances acting and studies with support from Jagriti co-stars
x
00:00

Working on television, especially as a lead, is a 24x7 job, but child actor Asmi Deo of Jagriti fame is handling it effortlessly. She balances her acting assignment with her studies. Asmi gets constant support from her on-screen parents, Titiksha Shrivastava and Yash Gera, who ensure her education and character portrayal thrive seamlessly. Titiksha said, “Asmi, being the youngest member of our Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah family, is adored by everyone on set. At just seven years old, she amazes us with her talent and constant eagerness to learn something new from each one of us. She is incredibly gifted. During our breaks, Yash and I make it a point to sit with her and support her with schoolwork.” So sweet!




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK