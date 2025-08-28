Earlier, reports suggested Isha Malviya might be the new Naagin, though no official confirmation has come. Tassnim Nerurkar is also rumored to be part of the cast. The recent promo teasing the new season has heightened fan curiosity

Fans of Ektaa Kapoor 's famous show Naagin have been eagerly anticipating the seventh season for quite some time. Following speculations that Avinash Mishra had been approached by the makers, the actor has now officially revealed to News18 Showsha that he is in talks for Naagin 7.

Fans of Ektaa Kapoor's famous show Naagin have been eagerly anticipating the seventh season for quite some time. Following speculations that Avinash Mishra had been approached by the makers, the actor has now officially revealed to News18 Showsha that he is in talks for Naagin 7.

Avinash reveals he was approached for Naagin 7

"We had a brief discussion about Naagin. However, we aren't giving it much thought because we are now working on Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte. So any conversations I was having with Balaji have come to an end for the time being. We are concentrating on this show. Let's see," Avinash, who is also working on Balaji Telefilms' Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, informed News 18.

When asked if he is also crossing his fingers for Naagin 7, the actor said, "Not exactly. If it is in my destiny, I will achieve it."

In February of this year, News18 Showsha revealed that Isha Malviya is set to be the new Naagin in Ektaa Kapoor's eerie thriller. An insider close to the production told us that Isha, known for her roles in Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 17, was in talks with the producers. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

The recent promo of the show, which revealed that season 7 is set to come soon, left the fans wondering who would be the new Naagin for the show. There have been reports that Tassnim Nerurkar is also a part of the upcoming season.

Celebs who have ruled screens with different seasons of Naagin

The first season of Naagin premiered in 2015, starring Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, and Arjun Bijlani in the key roles. The show was an instant success, with the crowd thoroughly enjoying it. Mouni continued to lead the second season. However, Arjun was replaced by Karanvir Bohra.

Naagin returns in 2018 with season three, starring Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, and Rajat Tokas.

The show's name and characters were altered for its fourth season in 2020. The fourth season, titled Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. However, unlike the previous seasons, Naagin 4 failed to recapture the enchantment and fell in the TRP rankings. The fifth season of Naagin ran from August 2020 to February 2021, starring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal. Naagin 6 starred Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal.