Dev Joshi took to Instagram and shared a picture from his engagement day at the Kamakhya Temple. He wrote in the caption, “Together, in faith, love and life!”

Dev Joshi with Aarti Pic/Instagram

Actor-turned-pilot Dev Joshi, who rose to fame as the Indian superhero Baal Veer got engaged to his fiancee Aarti in an intimate ceremony in Nepal. Dev took to Instagram and shared a picture from their special day at the Kamakhya Temple. He wrote in the caption, “Together, in faith, love and life!”

Dev Joshi trains to become a pilot

Dev commenced his training to become a pilot in 2024. He told IANS, "I believe in pursuing one’s passions because we only get one shot at life. Acting has been my passion since childhood, and I’ve been fortunate to excel in it. But I’m not one to confine myself to a single pursuit. Beyond the screen, I have an insatiable curiosity for knowledge."

"That led me to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and I am currently pursuing a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy. Yet, amid all this, there’s a part of me that yearns for the skies. Having completed my 12th standard in the Science stream, I’m eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start my pilot training. After all, life is all about living to the fullest and chasing your dreams, no matter where they take you," he added.

About Dev Joshi’s Baal Veer

The television show was renewed for another season. Baal Veer, which debuted in 2012, returned with its fourth season last year owing to huge public demand. Vipul D Shah, the maker of the show, recalled going through over 300 emails a day, all inquiring about the show’s return.

Dev, reflecting on his journey shared how he balanced his acting career with academics since the age of 12. He said, "It has been quite a journey since the age of 12 when 'Baalveer' first began. From then till now, the Baal Veer family, from the production and channel teams to the directing crew, has truly become my second family. Throughout my journey, my parents have been my pillars of strength. Mom’s been a constant on set, and Dad makes sure to spend quality time with me whenever possible."

The show also stars Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi and Ada Khan as the menacing antagonist, Aageel.