Avika Gor recalled her time on the popular show 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Sasural Simar Ka'. She also spoke about her financial status

Avika Gor

Listen to this article 'Balika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor says she has earned enough to retire now x 00:00

Avika Gor, 27, rose to popularity with her role of Anandi in the television show 'Balika Vadhu' and Roli in 'Sasural Simar Ka. The actress recently made an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast where she spoke about her journey of being a child actor, fame and her path in the film industry.

Avika Gor began her acting career as a child with Balika Vadhu. On the show, she revealed that he had signed up for 80 episodes initially but later, the contract went on to 515 episodes, and she even didn't realize it. At the time, she did not know how to act and was told to read the dialogues and present them. After 'Balika Vadhu', she also did the hit show 'Saural Simar Ka' where she played the role of Roli. The actress revealed that during her exams, her characters was either kidnapped, dead, or hospitalised in the show. She lasted on the show for 5.5 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Avika talked about her work in the show 'Sasural Simar Ka' in a podcast, where she shared that she did bizarre things -- from being stabbed with a trishul, to getting resurrected several times, marrying over three to four times to even advising a ghost to go against the law.

At the age of 15, Avika had expressed in an interview that she wishes to act in movies. She then started getting offers in Marathi and Gujarati films. Her debut in the Telugu film industry was with 'Uyyala Jampala'. In Hindi, she made her debut with the film '1920: Horrors of the Heart'.

On the show, Avika Gor also spoke about her financial status. She said that over the years she has earned enough for her to quit working and retire. She said that she has saved enough to live a sustain herself. She also credited her father Her debut in the Telugu film industry was with 'Uyyala Jampala'.

Avika's personal life:

The 27-year-old is currently dating Milind Chandwani. They have been together for 4.5 years. She revealed that she met him through common friends in Hyderabad and that Milind friend-zoned her for the first six months of knowing each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)