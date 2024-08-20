Breaking News
‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Rohitashv Gour: 'Sanskrit is soul of our culture, helped me connect with my roots'

Updated on: 20 August,2024 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rohitashv Gour, who essays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, is celebrating Sanskrit Day, here's what he has to say

Rohitashv Gour. Photo/Instagram

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who essays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, is celebrating Sanskrit Day on Monday. The actor said that Sanskrit is a way of life, and has helped him to connect with his roots.


He said: “Sanskrit is the soul of our culture, and I feel blessed to have learned it. It has helped me to deliver my dialogues with precision and authenticity. I believe that Sanskrit is not just a language but a way of life. It has indeed helped me to connect with my roots.”



Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ is a comedy show, that takes place in the fictional "Modern Colony" located in Kanpur and revolves around two neighbouring couples. The husbands, Vibhutinarayan Mishra and Manmohan Tiwari, who have been married for seven years, are bored with their marriages and are smitten by each other's wives, unbeknownst to each other.


While Rohitashv Gour’s character of Manmohan Tiwari is a successful undergarment businessman, whose wife Angoori Tiwari is a simple and naive housewife, Aasif Sheikh’s character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra is an unsuccessful insurance agent and has fallen for the simple-minded Angoori Tiwari.

He is known to be highly educated but still won't do a regular job out of his ego. His plans to woo Angoori usually fail due to her naivety and this puts him in dire situations.

The two men attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress each other’s wives. Since its inception, the show has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and viewers alike. The show is inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati. A spin-off sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ was also released in 2019. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on &amp;TV.

