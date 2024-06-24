Rohit Suchanti has developed a special bond with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star, Trisha Sarda, who plays his daughter

In the last six months, Rohit Suchanti has developed a special bond with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star, Trisha Sarda, who plays his daughter. So much so, that he hopes to have a daughter like her when he embraces fatherhood. “The bond that I share with Trisha is special, both on and off the screen. She is a talented girl who gives her 100 per cent in everything—be it studies or delivering dialogues. Sometimes, the way she talks surprises me. She’s an inquisitive child and wants to learn everything. If I ever have a daughter, I hope she’s like Trisha—genuine, polite, and caring,” says Suchanti.

