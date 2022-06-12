Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son's name

The couple had been calling their baby 'Gola'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who welcomed their baby boy on April 3 and had been calling their baby ‘Gola' have finally revealed his real name! In a vlog posted by Bharti on 'Life Of Limbachiyaas,' she revealed that they have named their child, Laksh.

The couple who had been holidaying Goa posted several videos from their trip and in one of those videos, Bharti shared the baby's name is ‘Laksh.’ Though the baby’s name is out, his face is yet to be revealed.

