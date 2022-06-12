Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son's name

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son's name

Updated on: 12 June,2022 05:52 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The couple had been calling their baby 'Gola'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son's name

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who welcomed their baby boy on April 3 and had been calling their baby ‘Gola' have finally revealed his real name! In a vlog posted by Bharti on 'Life Of Limbachiyaas,' she revealed that they have named their child, Laksh. 

The couple who had been holidaying Goa posted several videos from their trip and in one of those videos, Bharti shared the baby's name is ‘Laksh.’ Though the baby’s name is out, his face is yet to be revealed.




Also Read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all smiles as they get clicked with their newborn


Show full article

bharti singh indian television tv show

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK