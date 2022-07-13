Breaking News
After ED and CBI scrutiny, more trouble for ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Now, live-track local train on railways’ official app
Mumbai: BMC to start door-to-door screening for diabetes, hypertension
Mumbai: Magistrate loses nearly Rs 50,000 in power bill scam
Mumbai: Man fires at wife, mother-in-law, shoots self to play victim
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa share adorable pictures of their son Laksh

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa share adorable pictures of their son, Laksh

Updated on: 13 July,2022 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Both Bharti and Haarsh have posted a series of pictures in which Bharti was seen holding her baby in her arms and in the other Haarsh was seen kissing him on his forehead

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa share adorable pictures of their son, Laksh

Picture courtesy/Bharti Singh's Instagram account


Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have shared adorable pictures of their son, Laksh on their Instagram handle. The couple have finally introduced him to their fans and friends. Both Bharti and Haarsh have posted a series of pictures in which Bharti was seen holding her baby in her arms and in the other Haarsh was seen kissing him on his forehead.

While another one looks beautiful with both the parents looking at his face while his eyes are closed. She captioned it with a heart emoji: "miliye humare bete LAKSH se (meet our son Laksh) Ganpati bappa moriya"




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)


Also Read: FIR Lodged Against Comedian Bharti Singh Over Beard Joke

After this many of their fans and industry friends have shared their best wishes and blessings for the baby. Karan Kundrra commented with a heart emoji. Neha Kakkar wrote: "Awww..Pyara Laksh!!"

Rubina Dilaik also mentioned: "Aaaww.. adorable"

Bharti and Haarsh got married in December 2017 and their baby was born on April 3, 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bharti singh television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK