Announcing her wedding on Instagram, Saba shared heartfelt photos and expressed gratitude, asking for blessings as she begins her new journey. Somi also attended the wedding

Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan, who captured hearts with her charming presence on the reality show alongside her sister Somi Khan, has begun a new chapter in her life. The actress got married in a small wedding ceremony in Jodhpur.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan, who captured hearts with her charming presence on the reality show alongside her sister Somi Khan, has begun a new chapter in her life. The actress got married in a small wedding ceremony in Jodhpur.

Saba got married to a businessman

Saba Khan married Waseem Nawab, a Jodhpur-based businessman from the Nawab family with a rich cultural past. The wedding was a close-knit ceremony attended by family members and loved ones, including Rakhi Sawant's sister Somi Khan, who made headlines last year after marrying Adil Khan, her previous husband.

Saba used Instagram to announce her wedding. She posted a series of photos from the ceremony, along with a heartfelt message. “Alhamdulillah some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all. The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah. Love, Saba," she wrote.

Soon after the post went live, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds. Falaq Naaz, an actress, wrote, "Mashallah Bohot Bohot, mubarak Saba. Allah khub khushiyan dikhae tumhe!" Shireen Mirza also said, "Mubarak Mubarak."

Saba Khan is a commoner who rose to prominence after competing in Bigg Boss 12 with her sister Somi Khan as a "Vichitra Jodi," or unique pair. Saba was born on July 26, 1992, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Her childhood was difficult because her father disapproved of her schooling, which caused him to depart the family. Despite this, Saba continued her studies, completing them in Kota, Rajasthan.

Somi on her marriage with Adil

Earlier, Somi got candid about her marriage to Adil after the major controversy with Rakhi Sawant. While talking to The Times Of India, the actress shared, "When I met Adil, I met him as a new person. I did not meet him judging him on the basis of his past. Frankly, I’ve not even seen videos of his past controversy. I didn’t want to judge him for his past or prepare any notion about him. When I met him I found him very well behaved, soft spoken, well cultured and mannered with no ego at all. He has a very amazing upbringing. I knew once everyone gets to know about our relationship they will start questioning because they must have heard about his controversial past. So it was a bit difficult for me as I’ve never been in any controversy in my life. But when our families met at Umrah and my mother, my parents met Adil and they found him very well cultured. That played a significant role in our relationship. We got a green signal for our relationship from there on."