Srishty Rode Pic/Instagram

Television actor and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode, who was holidaying in Europe revealed that she was hospitalised shortly after indulging in her touristy explorations. She shared pictures and videos from her hospital bed, pumping oxygen after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Srishty explained that her visa expired, but she finally made it back home and is currently recovering.

Srishty Rode hospitalised due to pneumonia

Srishty wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared—something much harder. I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam, and it hit me hard. My oxygen levels suddenly dropped, and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that if I’d even make it home. My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave. After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery.”

She added, “Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better. I want to thank everyone who reached out while I was away from social media. Your support means the world to me. I’m so grateful for all of you, and I’ll be back stronger soon.”

Srishty Rode’s journey in showbiz

Srishty, the daughter of senior cinematographer Tony Rode, started her acting career in 2007 with the show Kuchh Is Tara. She has also starred in the horror series Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai, Bairi Piya, and Yeh Ishq Haaye.

She has essayed the role of Radha Rani in the show Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi. Srishty played the character of Princess Shobha in the historical series Shobha Somnath Ki. She has been a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 which was won by Dipika Kakar.

Srishty has been a part of shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Saraswatichandra, Hello Pratibha, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go, and Ishqbaaaz. The diva was last featured in the comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, and Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge.