Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode hospitalised in Amsterdam oxygen levels dropped Scared if Id even make it

Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode hospitalised in Amsterdam, oxygen levels dropped: ‘Scared if I’d even make it…’

Updated on: 27 December,2024 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Television actor and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode shared pictures and videos from her hospital bed, pumping oxygen after being diagnosed with pneumonia

Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode hospitalised in Amsterdam, oxygen levels dropped: ‘Scared if I’d even make it…’

Srishty Rode Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode hospitalised in Amsterdam, oxygen levels dropped: ‘Scared if I’d even make it…’
x
00:00

Television actor and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode, who was holidaying in Europe revealed that she was hospitalised shortly after indulging in her touristy explorations. She shared pictures and videos from her hospital bed, pumping oxygen after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Srishty explained that her visa expired, but she finally made it back home and is currently recovering. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Srishty Rode (@srishtyrode24)



Srishty Rode hospitalised due to pneumonia

Srishty wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared—something much harder. I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam, and it hit me hard. My oxygen levels suddenly dropped, and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that if I’d even make it home. My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave. After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery.”

She added, “Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better. I want to thank everyone who reached out while I was away from social media. Your support means the world to me. I’m so grateful for all of you, and I’ll be back stronger soon.”

Srishty Rode’s journey in showbiz

Srishty, the daughter of senior cinematographer Tony Rode, started her acting career in 2007 with the show Kuchh Is Tara. She has also starred in the horror series Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai, Bairi Piya, and Yeh Ishq Haaye.

She has essayed the role of Radha Rani in the show Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi. Srishty played the character of Princess Shobha in the historical series Shobha Somnath Ki. She has been a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 which was won by Dipika Kakar.

Srishty has been a part of shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Saraswatichandra, Hello Pratibha, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go, and Ishqbaaaz. The diva was last featured in the comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, and Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Srishty Rode Bigg Boss 12 amsterdam television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK