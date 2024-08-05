A fan named Ritu has gotten a swanky new BMW and has gotten a special number plate with SIDI212 written on it, which is quite similar to Sid's car's number plate

In Pic: Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved actors. The actor who shook the entire Bigg Boss 13 house with his powerful personality and took home the trophy of the reality show. Sidharth has a devoted fan base who still manage to make him trend on X. Sidharth's fans are very loyal and are emotionally connected to him, and they never miss a chance to show their love for their idol. Now, one fan has made such a cute gesture that will surely melt our hearts.

The pictures that the fan posted on her Twitter show Sidharth Shukla posing with his car, which had the number 1212 written on it. The next picture was of the fan Reet's new car, a swanky white BMW with a similar number plate.

A fan named Ritu has gotten a swanky new BMW and has gotten a special number plate with SIDI212 written on it, which is quite similar to Sid's car's number plate. While paying tribute to her idol and matching the number plate of her new car with Sidharth's vehicle, the fan shared a few pictures and wrote, "LIKE IDOL LIKE FAN. I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about how much I love #SidharthShukla. I take him with me everywhere I go 24/7. He is my heart. #SidharthShukIaLivesOn."

As soon as these pictures went viral, other fans started hailing Reet’s actions.

About Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, fondly remembered as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, made his mark as an actor in the television industry. He gained recognition for his versatile roles in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Babul Ka Aangan. Sidharth’s talent and charisma earned him widespread acclaim, and he further gained prominence by emerging victorious in the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Tragically, Sidharth suffered a heart attack, leaving the entire nation in shock. His untimely demise had a profound impact on the internet, as he had become an idol for many who followed his journey on television. His presence in Bigg Boss allowed viewers to feel a personal connection with him, making his loss even more poignant.