'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan receives gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh from friend Sania Mirza

Popular rapper MC Stan, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 16,' and former tennis player Sania Mirza, have become good friends after they attended Farah Khan's party where they developed a great bond. Now, Sania has gifted him a few expensive gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh. Stan shared a picture of all the gifts given by Sania, including a pair of Nike shoes worth Rs 91,000 and sunglasses worth Rs 30,000. Overall, she gave him gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh and the rapper thanked her.



MC Stan took to his Instagram and shared the photos of a brand new pair of black Nike shoes and new Balenciaga sunglasses and wrote in the caption: "Appreciate it Appa, ty @mirzasaniar" and also mentioned his famous line: "Tera ghar jayega isme!!" along with a pink heart." He had also performed at Sania Mirza's retirement party.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer, who won the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, surprising many. Stan won the prize money of Rs. 31. 8 lakhs, a car, and the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

MC Stan was one of the most underrated players. Many thought he will be eliminated but made his way to the finale with his composed strategy. MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song 'Khuja Mat' in 2019. He hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He was just 12 when he began singing qawwali. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. Before getting into rapping, Stan was into B-boying and beatboxing.

He has released two albums, Insaan and Tadipaar, though he is also known for the diss tracks he made about fellow rapper Emiway Bantai, after the latter ridiculed him in a song that also had unkind words about Raftaar and Divine. But while those two artists are now firmly in the spotlight, Shaikh confessedly prefers to keep a low profile, admitting in interviews that he’d rather be an underground artiste.

(With IANS inputs)