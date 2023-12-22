Bigg Boss 17: Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik set to accompany Salman Khan during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Now, with Weekend Ka Vaar almost upon us, It's reported by PinkVilla that the guests on the show this week are none other than Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 17: There's never a dull moment on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Only this week have we witnessed a mountain of events take place, all ranging from dramatic to enraging. We saw the entry of Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui's ex, into the house. She entered the house to expose Munawar Faruqui's alleged two-timing.

Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik set to accompany Salman Khan during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Now, with Weekend Ka Vaar almost upon us, It's reported by PinkVilla that the guests on the show this week are none other than Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik. The official lineup of the show has been changed, and now the episodes hosted by Salman Khan will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Netizens are excited to see the pairing of Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan and the reuniting of Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik!

Munawar's ex Ayesha Khan enters the house

Recently, Munawar's ex, Ayesha Khan, entered the house, giving all the housemates a big shock. Amid the seemingly growing romance between Mannara and Munawar, no one expected Ayesha to show up and throw the balance of the house off. After claiming that Munawar Faruqui “two-timed and lied," it seems Ayesha Khan is now growing closer to him, as she was seen giving him a haircut in the house.

Ayesha Khan was seen styling Munawar Faruqui's hair. Later, she asks him to ask the housemates to compliment his hairstyle that she gave him. A soft side of Munawar can be seen since the entry of Ayesha; otherwise, he would focus on the game, but now he can be seen taking care of her, telling her to stay hydrated as she was coughing in front of him. The two will also be seen flirting with each other in the upcoming episode. Isha Malviya tells Ayesha that, in her opinion, Munawar is getting attracted to the wild card entrant.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into a fight

Additionally, a fight between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande caught the eyeballs of many. The two got into a fight after Vicky and wild card Ayesha Khan were seen joking about how "married people suffer a lot." This conversation made Ankita angry, and she asked if Vicky wanted a divorce.

The fight began when Ayesha questioned Vicky about married life. Vicky replied with a joke and said that married men can never really reveal how much they suffer. Vicky said, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men, go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

Ayesha said that she would only marry because of her father. Replying to Vicky, Ankita said, “If you suffer so much then why are you with me. Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.” “Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I really want. I feel dominated by him at times,” she added while talking to Ayesha.

n Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt asks Ayesha what her status with Munawar is, she clarifies that she doesn't want him in her life at all.