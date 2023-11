While the man remains a mystery, maybe the housemates can tell us what Orry actually does, besides working on himself

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry

Salman Khan will announce a new housemate who will stay in the Bigg Boss house with the other contestants. Sources inform us that Orhan Awatramani aka Orry will join the clan on Weekend Ka Vaar to spice things up a little. While the man remains a mystery, maybe the housemates can tell us what Orry actually does, besides working on himself.

