Bigg Boss 17 WKV highlights: Munawar's equations in his personal life are still the main topic of discussion. From Munawar's so-called best friend Mannara Chopra to Ankita Lokhande, everybody is gossiping about the comedian behind his back

In pic: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17 WKV highlights: Munawar & Mannara indulge in heated argument; Comedian's equation with Ayesha remains hot topic x 00:00

Bigg Boss 17 WKV highlights: It's Bigg Boss that is keeping the audience excited, but above everything, what is making viewers excited is the entry of Ayesha Khan into the reality show. The influencer entered with full enthusiasm as she wanted to shake Munawar Faruqui's world, but then her anger diffused, and now she is being seen hanging out with the stand-up comedian throughout.

However, it doesn't change the hot topic even a bit. Munawar's equations in his personal life are still the main topic of discussion. From Munawar's so-called best friend Mannara Chopra to Ankita Lokhande, everybody is gossiping about the comedian behind his back. The only person who still looks a little genuine towards Munawar is Abhishek Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Although today's episode was entirely about Munawar and his relationships with his exes and flings, one more thing that caught the viewers' eyes was his fight with Manara Chopra at the end of the episode. The two later had a breakdown as they share a close bond.

Recently, after Ayesha's entry into the show, the Season 9 winner Prince Narula came in support of Munawar.He while supporting Munawar said, " Phir bolte hain why Bigg Boss is doing good this year. Agar tum content ke liye kisi ke personal life ka mazaak bana doge toh kaun khelenge jo khel rahe the, Vikas, Munawar, or Abhishek, unke dhaage uda diye fir keh rahe ho khelo.”

The post further read: “Pichle kuch seasons se logon ke personal life ka mazaak bana ke dekha hai. Koi aam insaan isse depression mein ja sakta hai, galat kadam utha sakta hai. Show hai, show ke tarah khilvao."

Talking to IANS about Munawar, Ayesha before entering had said: “He had lied. Two-timing is a small word. I don’t know how many ‘timings’ he has done. This is the information that I have. That I know of. He used to talk to so many girls… You are saying ‘I love you’ to one and to another you are saying ‘You are worth marrying’, you are also saying ‘don’t leave me and go’ to someone else.”