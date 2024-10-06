Recently, a post on the official Instagram of Colors featuring a donkey on stage caused quite a stir among people online. Here's what we know about the guest on Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 is about to start today, and the producers are doing everything they can to get the audience excited. They've been posting videos of the celebrities who will be on the show, but they're keeping their faces hidden. Recently, a post on the official Instagram of Colors featuring a donkey on stage caused quite a stir among people online.

Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte's donkey joins the show

A paparazzo has finally cleared up the confusion about why the animal was on the show. On Friday, Colors posted a video on Instagram showing a donkey walking on stage. The caption read, "Kya Bigg Boss 18 ke naye guest ke hai 4 pair?" It turns out the animal is supposedly the pet of one of the contestants and will stay in the house.

Viral Bhayani revealed that the donkey belongs to contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, and it will be living in the house along with the other participants, the caption read, "For all those who were wondering as to what is a donkey doing inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, as seen in the promos. The fact is that the donkey's name is Max, and is the pet of contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte. And guess what! Max will be staying inside the #BiggBoss18 house with the contestants. Now... There will be more and more moments to her haw inside the Bigg Boss 18 house!"

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sends shockwaves

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to create history by declaring its two grand finalists right in the first episode. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Salman saying “Time ka Tandav grand premiere night se hi hoga”. He further says “Big Boss ne sabka future dekha, time list hua”. The promo shows two contestants joining Salma. The male contestant asks “Sir Is this for real” and Salman says “It’s real”.

The female contestant says “Main Maan Loon Kya” (Should I believe). Vivian Dsena is a popular TV actor who has worked in multiple TV shows including “Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno”, “Madhubaala” and many more. Vivian Dsena's personal life has also been in controversy since he divorced his wife Vahbiz. Later he married a Muslim journalist from Egypt. Alice Kaushik is also a TV actress who rose to fame with Pandya Store, a show on Star Plus.

Although the faces of the grand finale contestants have not been revealed in the promo, however with the voice one can make out easily that the male contestant standing behind Salman is Vivian D’Sena and the female is Alice Kaushik. Big Boss 18 is all set to premiere on 6th October on Colors.