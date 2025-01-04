Salman Khan has strongly condemned the words of Pandey's mother against Avinash. He further went on to grill Chahat over her rumoured relationship

In Pic: Chahat Pandey & Salman Khan

The family week in Bigg Boss 18 House was the most spiced-up episode of the entire season. When Chahat Pandey's mother entered the house, she grilled Avinash Mishra badly. She stooped down to calling him a womaniser, which left the viewers in shock. While there are rumours that Chahat is dating someone, Chahat's mother, during her visit to the BB house, made some very strong statements, including saying that even if she got Chahat married to a blind man, she wouldn't retaliate. Now, as the Weekend Ka Vaar has arrived, Salman Khan has strongly condemned the words of Pandey's mother against Avinash. He further went on to grill Chahat over her rumoured relationship.

Salman Khan showed proof of Chahat’s relationship

During this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan made some serious revelations, including showing a picture to the housemates and viewers in which Chahat can be seen posing with a cake that has a caption reading, "5 years down, a lifetime to go, happy anniversary my love." This left Chahat all muffled as she requested Avinash not to comment on the picture or anything about her rumoured relationship. This conversation took an interesting turn when Salman Khan barged in and said, "Chahat, rishta hai to hai, nahi hai to nahi hai."

Chahat Mother grilled Avinash

Well, Chahat Pandey's mother was the first to enter the house during the family week, which aired on Saturday. She came with warmth and love for her daughter Chahat and some fiery words for Avinash. She expressed her disappointment and anger towards Avinash for his past remarks questioning Chahat's character.

While talking to Avinash, she said, "Humari beti ka naa andar koi bf hai, naa kabhi bahar raha hai. Chahat ko kisi andhe ladke ke saath bhi bandh diya na ki ja beta, isse teri shaadi kar di hai, to vo ek sawal nahi uthayegi."

Meanwhile, later, while talking to the housemates, Mishra stood strongly on his claim that Chahat has a boyfriend. "Humare pure set ko pata tha ki uska bf hai. Hamesha gifts bhejta tha." On several occasions, Avinash also claimed that anybody from the sets of their show together would agree that Chahat has a boyfriend.