Updated on: 27 June,2023 06:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui, the ex-wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, seems to have been evicted from the reality show

Aaliya Siddiqui will be seen getting evicted in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui will be evicted from the show. In a huge twist, with the audience taking over, the voice of Bigg Boss announces that one contestant will get evicted.


When Bigg Boss asks every contestant whom they would like to see evicted today, Pooja Bhatt's response leaves everyone stunned. Pooja said, "I would like Aaliya to go, as yesterday's task showcased a very scary side of her. Sirf bachhaa paida karne se koi maa nahi ban jata."


In an earlier episode, Pooja Bhatt had said that she feels Aaliya plays the victim card and if she stops doing so she will go way ahead in life and the game. It was amid a task when Pooja was seen telling Aaliya that she must stop playing the victim and that she, along with several women, have been in a broken marriage. 


During the nomination tasks, Pooja took Aaliya’s name for eviction, she also gave a reason as to why she chose her among many other contestants. 

Pooja was seen telling the voice of Bigg Boss in the confession room that she happened to see a side of Aaliya that was unusual. "I've been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui's personality in the last week. I have not been able to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a glimpse of her which was quite scary. Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhruve will keep fighting with each other.”

She then said that Aaliya tried to instigate that fight but she did not hesitate to eat a slice from Bebika's birthday cake. Pooja said, "When you dislike and hate someone so much, why are you going and eating a piece of their cake with such joy?"

"We are what we do and not what we say we are going to do. I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle… Par, log thak jaate hain victim card se. If you stop playing the victim card, you will go far in life."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema.

